Bills running back LeSean McCoy showed his mother how much he appreciates her in a big way on Sunday.

McCoy, in the spirit of Mother’s Day, bought her something that cost just a bit more than a card and box of chocolates.

He bought her a brand new Jaguar.

This would probably be a good time to announce that I, on the other hand, did not buy my mother a Jaguar, even though I appreciate her very much.