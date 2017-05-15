Quantcast
LeSean McCoy gifts mother new Jaguar for Mother’s Day (VIDEO)
Bills running back LeSean McCoy showed his mother how much he appreciates her in a big way on Sunday.

McCoy, in the spirit of Mother’s Day, bought her something that cost just a bit more than a card and box of chocolates.

He bought her a brand new Jaguar.

This would probably be a good time to announce that I, on the other hand, did not buy my mother a Jaguar, even though I appreciate her very much.