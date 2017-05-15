Bills running back LeSean McCoy showed his mother how much he appreciates her in a big way on Sunday.
McCoy, in the spirit of Mother’s Day, bought her something that cost just a bit more than a card and box of chocolates.
He bought her a brand new Jaguar.
Happy Mother's Day MOM… thanks for everything and all the sacrifices you made for me and leron… coming from nothing you always found a way for us .. you and pops been married for 28 years and have shown me n leron how to become men and respectful husbands one day .. GOD had blessed us in so many ways ….enjoy ya day we love you so much.. your boys @dutch n @shadymccoy did our thing for Mother's Day for you … #newJAG #NEWwhipALERT
This would probably be a good time to announce that I, on the other hand, did not buy my mother a Jaguar, even though I appreciate her very much.