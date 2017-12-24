Bills running back LeSean McCoy sliced and diced his way through the Patriots defense on one particular play in Sunday’s game.

The shifty running back showed off his quickness and elusiveness after catching a pass from Tyrod Taylor. He made one defender miss with a nice cutback move, and then turned on the afterburners as he sprinted up field. The end result was a 39-yard gain.

#Bills RB LeSean McCoy breaking ankles and goes for 39-yards pic.twitter.com/vLjTVcwXPR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2017

Props to McCoy for bailing Taylor out, and turning what could’ve been a loss on the play into a big gain. Unfortunately for the Bills, the only highlight-reel plays that followed came from the Patriots.