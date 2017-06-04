Bills running back LeSean McCoy is confident that the Warriors will defeat that Cavs in the NBA Finals, judging by some recent social media activity.

Shady posted a snap showing a ticket from the Planet Hollywood sportsbook. It indicates that he bet $200,000 on the Warriors to win the series. It appears that he placed the bet on May 18, although it’s tough to discern due to the fact that Shady is holding his finger over the ticket.

LeSean McCoy bet $200,000 on Warriors to win Finals. It's largest bet Planet Hollywood took on Finals. Would pay $62,500. h/t @RomanEdmond1 pic.twitter.com/C34zSQQxEI — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2017

He’s not the only one who bet the Warriors to win the series, that’s for sure. Someone close to me did the same thing. We’ll see what happens in Game 2 tonight.