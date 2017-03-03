Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday, and just like Stephen A. Smith often does, he delivered a hot take that viewers have been discussing.

Bell suffered a groin injury early in the AFC Championship game, and after re-entering for just one carry, he did not return after that.

The Steelers never recovered, and went on to lose to the Patriots, 37-16, with the secondary giving up endless big plays that led to touchdowns.

Bell believes the game would’ve been different had he have been able to play, a lot different. In fact, while on “First Take,” he said the Steelers would’ve won the game. For the quotes on what he had to say, head over to NESN for the full article.