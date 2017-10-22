Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is known for being a patient runner, but he can also outmuscle his opponents if need be.

That’s what happened during Sunday’s game against the Bengals, when Bell sent Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to the turf. Bell caught a checkdown pass that should’ve gone for a short gain, but the Steelers running back turned it into a lot more. He used a few shifty moves to get going in the open field, and was then met by Fitzpatrick.

Bell wasn’t fazed, though, as he calmly stuck his right arm out and sent Fitzpatrick right to the ground — while keeping his legs churning as well.

We're gonna go ahead and leave this right here… pic.twitter.com/Giv0c5J6VX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2017

It’s now clear that Bell is in midseason form, and the Steelers offense is clicking on all cylinders as a result.