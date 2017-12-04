Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell lowered the boom on one particular play in Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

It happened in the fourth quarter, when the Steelers were looking to move the chains on a critical fourth-down play. Bell received the handoff and was met by Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who attempted to bring him down.

Kirkpatrick did not succeed, as Bell lowered his shoulder and flattened the Bengals cornerback, which resulted in a nine-yard gain and a first down.

Bell is one of the toughest players in the league to bring down once he gets his legs churning, and he showed it on that play.