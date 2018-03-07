It’s like deja vu all over again, at least as it relates to Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

During this time last year, it was announced that Bell would be hit with the franchise tag. Sure enough, one year later, the exact same thing happened, except he’ll make more money the second time around. The Steelers running back will earn $14.5 million, which is a pretty good deal, considering it’s fully guaranteed.

Not in Bell’s eyes, though.

Bell announced that he, once again, will be sitting out during OTAs and training camp, unless the Steelers award him a new deal.

Le'Veon Bell just said he will not hold out. Will approach this year like last year. Will show up for Week 1 but wont show for training camp and OTAs. @TheAthleticPGH — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 8, 2018

The same situation happened last year, as Bell held out, and didn’t report to Steelers HQ until roughly a week before the season began. It didn’t work out well for him, as he got off to a slow start to begin his 2017 campaign. This time around, he’s not threatening to hold out, but the end result will likely be the same, so it’s not a great look for Bell.