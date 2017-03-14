Things were getting out of hand, and it was only a matter of time until a current or former athlete was going to put LaVar Ball on blast for the ridiculous comments he recently made.

Remember, Ball said he could have “killed” Michael Jordan if the two played one-on-one in his prime, which is funny, because Ball never played at the professional level.

It was clearly a hot take and no one really took Ball’s comments seriously. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, for one, is clearly not a believer of what Ball was selling. Here’s what he had to say about it on Tuesday.

lol man, Lavar Ball really will say anything for attention…so youu can beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1 in both y'all primes man?! 😩😂 I'm done — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Bell then made sure to let the world know about Ball’s illustrious “career.”

Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State…youu know damn well Jordan would TORCH you! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Lavar Ball, in '88 when youu averaged that whole 2 points a game at Washington St, Michael Jordan averaged 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

It’s clear that Bell won that round. Hopefully Ball will take the hint and ride off into the sunset. His hot takes really are becoming quite annoying, and the sports world could do without them.

