Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell decided to skip the team’s three-day mandatory camp this week.

Bell has two reasons for the no-show. One, he’s still recovering from an injury. Two, he’s not under contract, meaning the mandatory part of the equation doesn’t apply to him.

Either way, the absence made headlines, with NFL.com’s Kevin Patra providing the details:

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the running back wasn’t spotted at camp on Tuesday, the first of the three-day session, which is mandatory for all players under contract.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided further details, noting this is a business decision more than anything for Bell, who has visited with the team recently:

This isn’t a mini-holdout situation. ESPN reported in May that Bell visited the team facility to meet with officials, and the consensus was Bell looked good coming off the groin injury that worsened in the AFC title game and eventually required surgery.

In the grand scheme of things, Bell’s health is all that matters to the Steelers. He can skip essentially anything he wants as long as he remains the same back who rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns with another 616 yards and two scores through the air last season over all of 12 games.

Stay tuned for updates on Bell’s recovery from injury.