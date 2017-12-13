The Steelers and Patriots are set to square off in an epic showdown at Heinz Field on Sunday, and fans and players alike already appear to be excited for a rematch of last season’s AFC title game.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell got injured on the team’s second play from scrimmage when the two last met back in January, and while he did return to carry the ball a few more times, he was clearly hampered by the groin injury. The Patriots went on to destroy the Patriots, 36-17, in a game that was never close.

Bell appears ready to exact revenge on the Patriots on Sunday, in a game that will likely end up deciding which team clinches the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and expressed what missing the majority of the AFC title game meant to him.

“I just felt like I missed (an) opportunity to get to a Super Bowl,” Bell said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “When this year came around, we saw the schedules and everything, I knew had another opportunity if I was being healthy and playing the Pats again. It’s good. The opportunity is here.”

The Steelers running back then moved on from discussing the past game and focused on Sunday’s matchup to hype it up a bit.

“This is the game everyone has been waiting to see,” Bell said. “It’s the No. 1 and 2 teams in the AFC going at it head to head. This is obviously a game that a lot of people, even before the season started, probably circled on their calendars. I’ll definitely embrace the game. The Patriots are the team that’s always in the hunt for the Super Bowl.”

He continued:

“I think it’s gonna be more so of whoever executes better,” he added. “They got players who can make plays. We have players who can make plays. It depends on who makes the plays and when they make them.”

Both teams have a number of offensive weapons who can make plays, that’s for sure. Furthermore, both defenses played poorly in Week 14, which is why the over/under for Sunday’s matchup is currently set at 53 points.

Bell isn’t wrong, though, as the game involving the two AFC powerhouses figures to be the best of the weekend, although Chargers-Chiefs and Packers-Panthers should be entertaining as well.