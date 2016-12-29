Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell doesn’t want to play anywhere else.

Despite missing three games due to a suspension and a fourth because he’ll sit out Week 17, the Steelers voted him team MVP. After the honors he spoke with the media about the future.

“I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. We’re going to try to do whatever it takes to make that happen,” Bell said, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler.

Bell went on to detail what the support of the locker room means to him:

That I haven’t even played the full season this year coming off injury and suspension and they still voted me the team’s MVP means everything in the world to me. Those guys know I’ve overcame a lot of obstacles, they know the things I went through with social media and people on the outside, whatever it was, overcoming my knee in training, I think those guys respect the way I handled myself over the course of this year.

The biggest obstacle with Bell is cash. He’s only 24 years old and led the league in yards per game, averaging 157 per. Given those figures, almost any team in the league would cough up whatever cash necessary to get him on board.

If the Steelers want to hit Bell with the franchise tag the cost is a cool $12 million. In the grand scheme of things it’s not too much for a guy of Bell’s caliber, but he might want more in the way of long-term security.

For now, Bell and the Steelers have the playoffs on the mind. Negotiations, though, are right around the corner.