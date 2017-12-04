There’s no love lost when the Steelers and Bengals square off on the field, and Monday’s game was no different.

Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception just minutes into the AFC North matchup, as the Bengals did a good job of disguising their coverage on the play, and Adam Jones came away with the pick.

Things got ugly after the play, however, when Le’Veon Bell and Vontaze Burfict got into it. The two were tangled up, and could not disengage from one another. Bell then put his hand in Burfict’s facemask and gave him a shove, which resulted in him getting hit with a personal foul.

If Burfict did this to Bell he would be suspended 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/aZniF0SxW7 — MADEin (@beMADEin) December 5, 2017

Burfict actually didn’t appear to be the aggressor on that particular play, which is new.