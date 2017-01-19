Le’Veon Bell has run for more than 100 yards in seven of his last eight games and set Steelers records for rushing yards in a regular-season game (236) and playoff game (170).

On the surface, it would appear the Patriots are equipped to at least slow down Bell in the AFC championship game Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. They were third in the league during the regular season with 88.6 rushing yards allowed per game and tied for ninth with 3.9 yards allowed per carry.

The Patriots held Jay Ajayi to 59 yards on 16 carries in their 35-14 win at Miami in Week 17. But that didn’t require cracking any exquisite code. Despite ranking fourth in the league with 1,272 rushing yards, Ajayi was held under 60 yards five times in the second half of the season. Bell’s statistics are almost identical to Ajayi’s. He ran for just four fewer yards and matched him with 4.9 yards per carry.

However, Bell averaged 105.7 yards per game and Ajayi averaged 84.8. In Week 13, Bell ran for 118 yards against a Giants defense that was tied with the Patriots with 88.6 rushing yards allowed per game and ahead of them with 3.6 yards allowed per carry.

The Patriots held Bell to 81 yards on 21 carries in their 27-16 win at Pittsburgh in Week 7, but that was Bell’s second-best rushing game this season before the Steelers’ nine-game winning streak started.

Bill Belichick has had a knack through the years for taking away his opponent’s biggest strength, but this strength-vs.-strength matchup in the conference title game might be leaning Pittsburgh’s way.