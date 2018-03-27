LiAngelo Ball stated that he plans to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft on Tuesday, and he followed that announcement up with a dominant performance in a game.

Ball played in Tuesday’s Big Baller Brand Challenge matchup between Vytautas and the Guangdong Southern Tigers youth team, and it’s safe to say he took the game over.

He may have been playing against a youth team from China, but LiAngelo scored 72 points in the game, while his younger brother, LaMelo, scored 36. Their efforts amounted to a 159-115 blowout win.

The timing of LiAngelo’s scoring outburst is interesting. It’s certainly possible that he knew he could dominate in the game, playing against inferior competition, and that could be why he declared for the draft on the same day. Still, 72 points is no easy task.