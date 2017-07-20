Nothing is private in the social media age, and even just commenting or engaging with someone’s posts can be blown out of proportion.

That’s what Lindsey Vonn is claiming happened regarding her recent interaction on Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram.

Vonn sparked relationship rumors when she began frequently commenting on Rodgers’ posts last week, even though the two have never been seen out in public alone together.

Well, enough is enough, and Vonn recently appeared on Uninterrupted to shoot down those relationship rumors.

“Everyone is kind of blowing this Instagram comment thing with me and Aaron out of proportion,” Vonn said. “We’re friends. I have friends just like everyone has friends, and I commented on his Instagram giving him a hard time because he is short comparatively to Za Za [Pachulia of the Golden State Warriors].”

She continued:

“It’s just hard sometimes being under the microscope,” Vonn said. “There are so many more important stories to be had out there than people trolling me about a comment on Instagram. I try my best not to listen, but sometimes it can be a little frustrating,” she continued.

.@lindseyvonn sets the record straight and responds to Internet troll butting into her dating life. pic.twitter.com/CwNIkw7uhS — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 19, 2017

When you’re an athlete or celebrity, you’re put under the microscope. That’s part of the deal.