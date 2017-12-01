Posted byon
Lindsey Vonn got into a scary crash in a World Cup downhill race at Lake Louise on Friday.
Vonn was cruising on her way to victory, as she had a lead over the rest of the field through the first four splits, but her hopes of winning came crashing down quickly. Roughly halfway through her run, Vonn lost control rounding a curve, and she crashed into the safety netting on the side of the course.
The good news is Vonn appeared to be OK, as she got up soon after and skied down the mountain to finish what she started.
Vonn did later confirm that she was “fine” after the crash, so fans can breathe easy.