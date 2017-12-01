Lindsey Vonn got into a scary crash in a World Cup downhill race at Lake Louise on Friday.

Vonn was cruising on her way to victory, as she had a lead over the rest of the field through the first four splits, but her hopes of winning came crashing down quickly. Roughly halfway through her run, Vonn lost control rounding a curve, and she crashed into the safety netting on the side of the course.

Video of Lindsey Vonn's crash that she walked away from. pic.twitter.com/6PAEFMni85 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) December 1, 2017

The good news is Vonn appeared to be OK, as she got up soon after and skied down the mountain to finish what she started.

.@lindseyvonn skied across the finish line under her own power following a crash at the Lake Louise World Cup downhill. pic.twitter.com/ISiQGZ6kyY — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) December 1, 2017

Vonn did later confirm that she was “fine” after the crash, so fans can breathe easy.