The Lingerie Football League’s players got a lesson as to why they shouldn’t even think of taunting Amanda Hogan.

Hogan, who plays for the Omaha Heart, got scored on in a recent game against the Pittsburgh Rebellion, while she was in coverage. Her opponent on the play, Sonya Osselborn, got right in her face to taunt her, as did a lot of her teammates.

That wasn’t a good idea.

Hogan responded by delivering a brutal right cross to a Rebellion player’s forehead, sending her to the ground. That’s when a fight erupted.

Remind me never to upset any of these women.