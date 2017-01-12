After hearing the complaints about their uniforms, the Lingerie Football League is going to be cleaning things up a bit.

Rather than sporting an outfit that looks more like a bikini than anything, LFL teams will now be wearing a bit more clothing on the field in the 2017 season, showing a bit less skin.

Here’s a peek at what the uniforms look like:

This change looks like it will appease both sides. The uniforms are still fairly revealing, but they’re not making the women look like objects, either. Now they look like cheerleaders, and that should be acceptable.