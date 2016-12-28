The Detroit Lions aren’t worried about a scheduling quirk that had the Green Bay Packers play on Saturday in Week 16 while the Lions played on Monday night in Dallas.

Essentially, the Packers received two extra days to prepare for Week 17’s game against the Lions.

“It really doesn’t matter,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, via ESPN. “That’s one of the things that people look for built-in excuses. We don’t make that as an excuse … We don’t complain about it, we don’t worry about it. All we do is get prepared.”

Sunday night’s game against the Packers will determine the winner in the NFC North. Both the Packers and Lions are tied at 9-6.

The Lions didn’t return back to Michigan until early on Tuesday morning. The Packers were done blasting the Minnesota Vikings by early Saturday evening.

Caldwell said the difference in preparation time between the two teams will have “no bearing” on how the Lions get ready to play the Packers.

Playing a divisional opponent should help the Lions. There will be nothing the Packers show on Sunday that the Lions don’t already know about, but the extra two days rest could help Green Bay be the more physically prepared team for the de facto NFC North title game.