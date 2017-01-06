The Detroit Lions will hope to avoid setting a dubious playoff record when they play the Seattle Seahawks in a NFC Wild Card game on Saturday.

With a loss to the Seahawks, the Lions would set the new NFL record for consecutive playoff losses. Detroit has lost eight straight postseason games, which is tied for the longest losing streak ever.

No team has ever lost nine straight postseason games.

The last time the Lions won a playoff game was in Jan. 1992, when Detroit took down the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round. The Lions then lost to the Washington Redskins a week later, setting off a nearly unprecedented streak of playoff losses.

Detroit has lost playoff games following the 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2011 and 2014 seasons.

There will be nothing easy about snapping Detroit’s streak. The Seahawks, who are hosting the Lions on Saturday, have won nine straight playoff games in Seattle.

The Lions are also entering the playoffs on a three-game losing streak, with all three losses coming to teams that qualified for the postseason (Giants, Cowboys, Packers).

“We’re a hardened group. We’ve been through a three-game losing streak this season and bounced right back,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said, via ESPN. “We’re a tough group, mentally tough, physically tough. Obviously have a big challenge in front of us going to Seattle, a team that plays traditionally extremely well at home, against a really good team.”

Unless the Lions can overcome that big challenge, the franchise with the only 0-16 season in history will also become the only team with a nine-game postseason losing streak.