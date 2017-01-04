The Detroit Lions confirmed on Wednesday that head coach Jim Caldwell will return for the 2017 season.

From Tim Twentyman of the Lions’ official website:

Despite the Lions making the postseason for the second time in three years, speculation has still buzzed about Caldwell’s future with the team.

Caldwell can now go into Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks knowing his job is safe for another season.

The Lions are 27-21 since Caldwell took over the team before the 2014 season. Detroit blew two chances to win the NFC North in the final week—both in 2014 and this season—but a pair of wild card berths is nothing to sneeze at for a franchise that made the postseason just once from 2000-2013.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford supported Caldwell staying.

“I think everybody in our locker room enjoys playing for him,” Stafford said, via Twentyman. “He’s an honest guy, an upfront guy. “I think he’s a heck of a coach. I enjoy playing for him.”

