The Detroit Lions don’t need to take a risk on a player like Adrian Peterson.

Peterson is a big name, but teams have shied away from him this offseason. Reasons vary and make plenty of sense taken as a whole.

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, though, sounds like a guy who wouldn’t totally discount the idea of Peterson donning his team’s blue uniforms.

Quinn talked with Justin Rogers of the Detroit News about the embattled running back:

“I think AP still has plenty left in the tank,” Quinn said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

To be fair, this was an extension of Quinn simply saying the front office hasn’t shut its doors on the process: “This is a little bit of a lull in the process, but we’re constantly evaluating, looking at our options compared to what might be in the draft and trying to make those things come together and make the best possible decisions.”

That doesn’t mean Quinn and the Lions should consider Peterson.

We’ve noted in the past Peterson might not have a job because of his asking price. Add on the fact he’s 31 years old, hasn’t produced anything close to consistently over the past three seasons and another talented rookie class is on the way, and Detroit can find better ways to spend its cash.

Detroit needs a strong running game as a complement to Matthew Stafford. Maybe Ameer Abdullah and others still work out. At worst, the Lions could add another back in the draft.

Peterson, though, doesn’t offer much other than the name on the back of the jersey. If needy teams like Green Bay continue to steer clear, so should the Lions.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter