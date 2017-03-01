Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn is speaking out against the NFL for barring Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon from the scouting combine.

Quinn was asked by Justin Rogers of the Detroit News if the Lions were considering drafting Mixon, who was not invited to the scouting combine after he punched a woman at a restaurant in 2014.

Here’s what Quinn had to say on the matter:

“We’re going to leave the door open on Joe. I think it’s really disappointing that Joe is not here…Him not being here because of those issues, personally, I don’t think that’s really fair because we have a lot of investigation that we want to do on him and to get him in one spot for all the teams would have been great. I’m not part of the decisions how those guys are chosen, but I do think it’s disappointment that guys like him, and there are a few others you could put in that category, that we’re going to be chasing around in the months of March and April. It’s not really fair to the players to be honest with you.”

Quinn insists that Mixon, one of the best running backs in this year’s draft class, is still on the Lions draft board despite off-the-field incidents, including an altercation between him and a parking attendant last year.