The Detroit Lions will look slightly different moving forward.

The team announced subtle changes to its logo and font on Wednesday:

According to the press release, the Lions will also reveal new uniforms in April.

“The rebrand will culminate with the unveiling of all new uniforms on April 13,” the release said. “Throughout the rebranding process, we made it a priority to emphasize our classic color combination of Honolulu blue and silver, which has been synonymous with the Detroit Lions since 1934.”

The rebranding effort has removed all black from the team’s logo. It can be assumed that the color will no longer be used for the Lions’ uniforms.

The team said it is “confident” fans will approve of the changes.