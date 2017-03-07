The draft stock of NFL Network announcer Rich Eisen just dropped.

That’s because Lions multimedia reporter Tori Petry ran the 40-yard dash in 5.98 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

And she was wearing heels.

Petry is a cornerback for the Detroit Dark Angels of the Women’s Football Alliance. So that probably gives her an advantage over Eisen, who could only manage a 6.02 wearing running shoes.

It’s probably a safe bet that Petry also would do better in the defensive back drills. Watching Eisen try to run backwards then swivel his hips might be pretty entertaining.