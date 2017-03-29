The 2017 NFL schedule figures to be out in less than a month, and the Lions hope the word “at” doesn’t appear after their name too many times in September.

The Lions have requested more home games early in season this year after opening with 3 of 4 on the road frequently in recent seasons — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 29, 2017

The Lions have played three of their first four games on the road in each of the last two seasons, starting 0-5 in 2015 and 1-3 last season. They made nice recoveries both times, salvaging a 7-9 record in 2015 and making the playoffs at 9-7 last year.

Next year, the Lions want to see where a better start can take them, and more early home games theoretically will help them get off to a better start.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Lions were one of five teams to play three of their first four games on the road last year but the only team that did it two years in a row.

The NFL schedule makers field all kinds of requests every year before deciding which slate to use out of the hundreds that a computer spits out.

