The Detroit Lions stepped their social media game up while the fourth quarter of Saturday’s wild-card matchup was going on, after a questionable call went against them.

Lions safety Tavon Wilson was flagged for roughing the passer on one particular play, and probably shouldn’t have been. Wilson blitzed, and wrapped his arms around Russell Wilson’s neck in an attempt to bring him down or force a fumble.

It looked like a clean play, but the officials hit the Lions safety with a personal foul for roughing the passer.

The Lions then used their official Twitter account to post this response to video of the questionable call.

It’s clear the Lions didn’t think that hit was flag-worthy.