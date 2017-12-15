Sports fans now have the opportunity to present their best conspiracy theories regarding what LeBron James said to Lonzo Ball during their secret conversation on the court Thursday night.

James and Ball were seen chatting it up after Thursday’s game was in the books, which caused a frenzy on social media, as fans did their best to predict what was said.

Audio of the postgame exchange has since emerged, although it’s difficult to decipher exactly what James said. Here’s the Internet’s best guess regarding the dialogue between the two players.

“Find your zone and just stay f—ing locked in,” James appeared to say. “The media is going to ask you what I told you right now. Tell them nothing. Just be aggressive every single day … It’s white noise to you. That’s all it is. Alright? Let’s go.”

Neither player chose to tell the media what was said, so we’ll likely never know for sure, but it’s always fun to read lips and give our best guess on what the conversation between the two entailed.