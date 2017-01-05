The Browns didn’t start the fire, it was always turning since the world’s been burning. Unfortunately for them, they haven’t had much firepower at the quarterback position, and Billy Joel recently had some fun at their expense.

Joel, in a segment that aired on Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” debuted a funny parody song that ran through all the Browns quarterbacks, dating back to 1999.

It began with Ty Detmer, and ended with Robert Griffin III. That wasn’t all, though, as Joel snuck in a jab at the very end of the song.

“You know their season’s done, when they’re in Week 1.”

In honor of another horrible Browns season, Billy Joel runs through all the quarterbacks who have come and gone. pic.twitter.com/9fJb4B12np — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2017

Browns fans probably aren’t lining up to listen to it, but Joel pretty much nailed the state of the franchise in that song.