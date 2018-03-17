Little Caesar’s is giving the public a chance to eat lunch on the house, and UMBC deserves all the credit for it.

The pizza chain previously announced a promotion it was running, which entailed Little Caesar’s giving away a free lunch combo on April 2 (the day of the 2018 National Championship game) if a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the Round of 64.

Well, the Retrievers did just that — dominating the Cavaliers in the second half of Friday’s game, and emerging victorious by a sizable 74-54 margin. It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history that a 16-seed defeated a 1-seed, and many agree that it was one of the biggest college basketball upsets of all-time.

Little Caesar’s did not renege on its offer, either, and instead poked fun of itself for coming up with the promo.

We now go live to Little Caesar’s marketing director… pic.twitter.com/zCkpZZjCNc — Guggily Heim (@InDieRoq) March 17, 2018

So if you’re looking for some free eats on Monday, April 2, then head to Little Caesar’s for a lunch combo meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time — on the house.