A number of NFL teams are in the mix for Ndamukong Suh, and Titans cornerback Logan Ryan put forth his best effort in hopes of convincing the All-Pro defensive tackle to sign with his squad.

It appears as if the Rams, Titans and Saints are currently the finalists to land Suh, and Ryan provided the five-time Pro Bowler with a few compelling reasons to come to Tennessee.

Ryan made sure to remind Suh that Tennessee has no income tax (in comparison to California, which has a 13 percent tax), and he also told the veteran defensive tackle that both the Titans defensive front and secondary have a number of stars that can play at a high level.

@NdamukongSuh why pay the state of Cali half the check? 13% state tax way too high compared to 0% in TN. Most our division tax free as well & joining @Jurrellc @rak98 @DerrickMorgan91 sound like the Monstars!! Secondary is ballin everybody eats! Made my pitch @Titans! #TitanUp — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 22, 2018

It wasn’t the type of information we normally hear included in a pitch, but it could be effective nonetheless. Ryan is right — a defensive front comprised of Jurrell Casey, Brian Orakpo and Suh would wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

The ball is essentially in Suh’s court right now, and Ryan’s tweet may have given him something to think about, as he moves toward deciding which team he should sign with.