Lonzo Ball needs to learn to respect his elders.

Ball, for some reason, continues to push the narrative that “real hip hop” is Migos and Future, not Nas. The legendary rapper never said or did anything to offend Ball, but the Lakers rookie continues to be petty in this one-sided beef.

Lonzo wore a sweatshirt with his face on Nas’ “It Was Written” album as he entered Madison Square Garden, which is the rapper’s stomping grounds.

Lonzo wearing a hoodie with his face on Nas' album as he heads into MSG

Ball had better hope the Knicks faithful don’t get word of his pregame attire, or he might be hearing a few boos during the game.