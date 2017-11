Maybe Lonzo Ball’s shooting woes were stemming from too much hair affecting his center of gravity.

It appeared it was time for a change, as Ball’s field-goal percentage really can’t get any worse, so the Lakers rookie elected to cut his bushy hair, and was seen rocking a fade at practice on Friday.

Upon further review, Ball still has the same awful shooting motion, so the haircut might not help him all that much. But he does look completely different.