Did LaVar Ball forget to dress his son, Lonzo, before he hit the court for Wednesday night’s Las Vegas Summer League game against the Sixers?

Many were surprised when they looked down at Lonzo’s kicks, and instead of the Big Baller Brand sneakers they expected, the Lakers point guard was rocking a pair of purple Nikes.

They may not be BBB, but they are certainly fresh. And Lonzo’s choice was fitting, too, as they were the Nike Kobe A.D. shoes.

Lonzo Ball takes the court for Summer League warmups. He's wearing…..this Nike Kobe AD: pic.twitter.com/5nrDRLCLP6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 13, 2017

The shoes worked out well for him, as Ball nearly recorded a triple-double in the game, falling just two rebounds short, and scoring 36 points in the win.