Posted byon
Say what you want about Lonzo Ball’s shooting woes, but don’t even think about criticizing his passing ability.
Ball dished a sick dime in Thursday night’s game against the Cavs, and you’ll want to watch it, in case you haven’t already.
The Lakers rookie hauled in a rebound, with his back to the opposing basket. He then quickly turned and in what seemed like one motion, he uncorked a 70-foot, full-court dime to Brandon Ingram for the easy layup.
Ball’s vision and passing skills are big reasons why the team selected him with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.