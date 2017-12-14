Say what you want about Lonzo Ball’s shooting woes, but don’t even think about criticizing his passing ability.

Ball dished a sick dime in Thursday night’s game against the Cavs, and you’ll want to watch it, in case you haven’t already.

The Lakers rookie hauled in a rebound, with his back to the opposing basket. He then quickly turned and in what seemed like one motion, he uncorked a 70-foot, full-court dime to Brandon Ingram for the easy layup.

You WILL appreciate Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/4G1UwEVjpF — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) December 15, 2017

Ball’s vision and passing skills are big reasons why the team selected him with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.