Lonzo Ball is set to be a top-five pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he’s doing pretty well for himself off the court as well.

Ball has been dating UC Riverside soccer star Denise Garcia, as the two have been together for years, since they both attended Chino Hills High School.

Here are some photos of the two, via Garcia’s Instagram.

End of one chapter & on to the next ❤️ A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Jun 10, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Prom was really two years ago🙈 A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Apr 3, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

And now for some more recent ones…

Issa vibe A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on May 18, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Prestigious and profound 🤑 A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

D$ is so baaack A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:33pm PST

There's levels to this 👌🏼 A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

New season, who dis A post shared by Denise Garcia💋 (@dmoney0414) on Aug 2, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

Will Garcia be at the draft tonight? Stay tuned.