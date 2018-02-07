It’s been quite a year for Lonzo Ball.

Not only was he the second overall pick in this year’s draft, but he’s also been one of the stars of “Ball In The Family” — a hit reality series that airs on Facebook Watch.

The biggest news for Ball and his future came recently, though, as his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, is reportedly expecting their first child. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Garcia is pregnant.

This particular post from Garcia’s Instagram seems relevant for the occasion.

We have plenty more photos of Garcia, if interested. For now, we offer our congratulations to the happy couple.