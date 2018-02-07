It’s been quite a year for Lonzo Ball.
Not only was he the second overall pick in this year’s draft, but he’s also been one of the stars of “Ball In The Family” — a hit reality series that airs on Facebook Watch.
The biggest news for Ball and his future came recently, though, as his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, is reportedly expecting their first child. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Garcia is pregnant.
This particular post from Garcia’s Instagram seems relevant for the occasion.
From the very first moment I saw him I knew he was special. Without knowing his name or watching him play, all I cared about was that fact that he caught my eye and had my attention. As impossible as it may seem, the Zo I know off the court is more incredible than who he is on the court. Personally, it will always be that way. Being by his side through it all, has been a blessing in itself. It brings me so much happiness to watch him do what he loves and no one deserves this opportunity more than he does. Congrats on this accomplishment, but we know you ain't done yet. It's time to takeover this next level and I'm ready to support you along the way💜💛
We have plenty more photos of Garcia, if interested. For now, we offer our congratulations to the happy couple.