Lonzo Ball is preparing for the NBA Draft, as he’ll soon figure out where his career at the professional level will begin.

His father, LaVar Ball, is putting in work as well, delivering hot takes and trying to promote his Big Baller Brand line.

Lonzo revealed the first shoe the company will produce on Thursday — the ZO2 Primes — and they’re pretty sweet looking, but they come at an exorbitant price.

The first Big Baller Brand sneaker, unveiled by Lonzo Ball: pic.twitter.com/q708gbiWdj — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 4, 2017

The ZO2 Primes cost $495 on the Big Baller Brand website. There is also a $995 option that comes autographed by Lonzo. pic.twitter.com/0VrKnuJZQ9 — Matt Cummings (@MattCummingsDB) May 4, 2017

So yeah, for only $495, you can own a pair of those. That seems a bit ridiculous considering the company has no history under its belt. And it’s hilarious that it’s an extra $500 for a player who hasn’t played a game in the NBA yet.