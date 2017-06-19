Lonzo Ball showed off his passing skills in an unorthodox way that we’re not used to seeing in a recent video.

Ball teamed up with ESPN’s Sports Science, to boost his draft stock and show just how accurate he is with his dimes.

Watch him throw the ball through a moving car that was traveling at a speed of 10 mph in this video.

The only bad part about that video is that LaVar Ball was in it as well. Can he just go away sometime soon and disappear into the backdrop so his son can start his NBA carer? It’d be great if he did that.