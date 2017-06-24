Lonzo Ball got his (and his father’s) wish and was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night. As such, he was invited to throw out the first pitch at Friday’s Rockies-Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium.

Even though Lonzo claimed he hadn’t thrown a baseball since he was in seventh grade, he put forth a pretty good attempt. It wasn’t a strike, but it was much better than Josh Jackson’s pathetic throw, which happened roughly an hour before.

Check out those BBB skinny jeans.

Lonzo Ball with the 1st pitch to Kenley Jansen. Said it was the 1st time he threw a baseball since 7th grade. This pitch was a big ball! pic.twitter.com/48ISNzE9VL — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) June 24, 2017

Here’s what it looked like from the press box.

The content you want: Lonzo Ball's ceremonial first pitch, as seen from the press box: pic.twitter.com/KaX0rsFA8n — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) June 24, 2017

We’ll soon see Lonzo throwing out dimes in the summer league.