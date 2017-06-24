Posted byon
Lonzo Ball got his (and his father’s) wish and was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night. As such, he was invited to throw out the first pitch at Friday’s Rockies-Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium.
Even though Lonzo claimed he hadn’t thrown a baseball since he was in seventh grade, he put forth a pretty good attempt. It wasn’t a strike, but it was much better than Josh Jackson’s pathetic throw, which happened roughly an hour before.
Check out those BBB skinny jeans.
Here’s what it looked like from the press box.
We’ll soon see Lonzo throwing out dimes in the summer league.