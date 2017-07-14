Lonzo Ball is already giving fans and media members alike a taste of what he brings to the Lakers, and it’s beginning to look like the team made the right move in selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Ball has been arguably the best player in the Las Vegas Summer League, and fell just two rebounds shy of a triple-double in Wednesday’s win over the Sixers.

And he was just as entertaining on Thursday night — when he did manage to record a triple-double, with 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Ball got it done on the defensive end as well, and produced a highlight-reel play in the fourth quarter. He came from behind to swat Kay Felder’s layup attempt off the backboard, and made sure to let him know about it.

“Gimme that s—!” Ball yelled, which you can clearly hear in the video below.

Lonzo Ball chases down his man to block the shot from behind, yells "gimme that sh*t!" pic.twitter.com/PiILag7gae — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 14, 2017

Ball, like his father, sure doesn’t lack confidence. But we have to wonder what the rest of the NBA thinks about his actions on the court.