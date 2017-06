We all knew LaVar Ball wouldn’t hold back as far as making sure his son, Lonzo, prominently displays some Big Baller Brand gear at the 2017 NBA Draft.

Sure enough, he didn’t, making sure the BBB logo was close to his face, where the cameras will be.

Lonzo will be wearing this Big Baller Brand bow tie at the big event.

Don't put anything past the Balls. Lonzo Ball wearing a bow tie with the Big Baller Brand logo on it. pic.twitter.com/ecxmJmrB7n — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

I’m actually surprised his entire suit wasn’t littered with the Big Baller Brand logo.