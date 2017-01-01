The San Francisco 49ers are ‘The House That Harbaugh Built’ according to a banner that flew over the stadium Sunday as the team prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s a fitting time for such a banner to fly over the stadium because reports emerged earlier that morning that the 49ers would fire first-year coach Chip Kelly.

Here’s a picture of the banner:

Indeed, the chaos around the 49ers over the past decade has been baffling. The team was a Super Bowl contender, Jim Harbaugh left and now everything is in shambles. For those counting, the 49ers might be looking at canning a head coach after his first year for the second time recently.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio shared details of the situation:

ESPN and NFLN also report that the 49ers are expected to fire G.M. Trent Baalke. That move has previously been reported multiple times in multiple places. If Baalke is out, it makes sense to fire Kelly, too. Forcing a new G.M. to keep a coach he wouldn’t have hired makes a dysfunctional situation even worse. The new G.M. should be able to hire his own coach.

As much sense as it might make, ‘The House That Harbaugh Built’ is indeed having some problems.

Fans aren’t afraid to voice this displeasure, either. No matter what happens this offseason, Harbaugh isn’t walking back through that door.