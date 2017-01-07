The Delaware 87ers are doing Star Wars night on Friday for their game against the Erie Bayhawks, and they’re doing it right.

Not only do they plan to rock some awesome jerseys, but the team is also raising money for charity, as they’re planning to take proceeds from 20 percents of tickets purchased and will donate to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

Here are what the R2-D2 jerseys look like. And by the way, the team will auction these off to benefit Nemours, so you can actually buy one.

.@Sevens rocking these R2-D2 jerseys for Star Wars night tonight. D-League does it right man. pic.twitter.com/lgVgYp2hkz — Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) January 6, 2017

Who’s buying one?