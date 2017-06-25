Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was a monster on the field in 2016, and was a leading candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year award.

And the scary news for NFL quarterbacks is that Donald, much like a fine wine, appears to get better with age. He posted a workout video, and yeah, the guy is absolutely ripped. For someone that large, he certainly has a pretty low body fat percentage — he’s shredded.

We just working @twotenthsspeedagility #aintgoinslowdownnow #PTG A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Donald weighed roughly 284 pounds last season, and judging by that video, he looks to now be closer to the 270-range.