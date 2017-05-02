Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man at 6’7″ and 282 pounds. So naturally, the New York Yankees slugger has some big-time pop in his bat, and that’s apparently not good news for TV screens at the ballpark.

During batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge was crushing home run after home run, one of which actually destroyed a TV screen in one of the outfield terraces.

Aaron Judge's batting practice session caused some real DAMAGE at the Stadium earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bDmXa32afR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2017

With power like that, the Yankees might be replacing a lot of TVs this season. Judge has hit 10 home runs so far, and with any luck, he might be invited to the home run derby this year.