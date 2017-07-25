Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is known for his blazing speed, but not really for his size and ability to out-muscle opposing defensive backs.

But judging by what he looks like now, the latter will likely change.

Cooper weighed only 203 pounds last season, however, a recent photo of him at training camp makes it look like he put on roughly 20 — all muscle.

Amari Cooper out here trynna take these DBs lunch money?? Sheesh @iAintHarden pic.twitter.com/5mBBvbqJ0t — Ibrahim (@AbeTheIllest) July 23, 2017

I need to get on whatever workout and nutrition plan Cooper is on.

It will be interesting to see if Cooper still possesses the blazing speed he was previously known for. Maybe he’s trying to reinvent himself as a receiver, with opposing defensive backs much bigger in this day and age.