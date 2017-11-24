Avonte Maddox iced Friday’s upset win over Miami with a fumble recovery, and that enabled him to wear the chain.

And no, it wasn’t Miami’s turnover chain — it was one Pitt created with the same intent. We didn’t see the chain come out at any point during the game, but once the Panthers emerged victorious over the second-ranked Hurricanes, that’s when it was first spotted.

Maddox, fittingly, was the player seen wearing it, too.

Avonte Maddox, who forced the final Miami fumble, is really wearing this chain pic.twitter.com/go7UefBIDg — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 24, 2017

That was the highlight of the Panthers’ season, as the team finished with a 5-7 record, and won’t be going to a bowl game. But they’re going to enjoy their upset win today, that’s for sure.