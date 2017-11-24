Posted byon
Avonte Maddox iced Friday’s upset win over Miami with a fumble recovery, and that enabled him to wear the chain.
And no, it wasn’t Miami’s turnover chain — it was one Pitt created with the same intent. We didn’t see the chain come out at any point during the game, but once the Panthers emerged victorious over the second-ranked Hurricanes, that’s when it was first spotted.
Maddox, fittingly, was the player seen wearing it, too.
That was the highlight of the Panthers’ season, as the team finished with a 5-7 record, and won’t be going to a bowl game. But they’re going to enjoy their upset win today, that’s for sure.