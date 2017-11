The Bears were supposed to have home-field advantage for Sunday’s game against the Lions at Soldier Field, but what happened before the game was anything but.

After the two teams took the field for pregame introductions, the Bears’ entrance tunnel had apparently had enough, so it just collapsed.

This photo showing the tunnel perfectly sums up the meaning of “bear down.”

Bears entrance tunnel went a little too hard at the tailgate. pic.twitter.com/hROJRhHG9A — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 19, 2017

The tunnel did its job, and then decided to call it a day.