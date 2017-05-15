Quantcast
The Sports Daily
LOOK: Ben Simmons’ baby photo shows he was enormous in mother’s arms
At 238 pounds, Sixers forward Ben Simmons is not small by any means, especially compared to the league’s slimmer, more athletic forwards. In fact, he’s only 11 pounds lighter than teammate/center Joel Embiid.

And he’s always been a pretty big guy, from the moment he came out of the womb, apparently.

Simmons posted this photo of his mother holding him in her arms as a baby on Instagram for Mother’s Day on Sunday, and yeah, he was a lot bigger than you and I, that’s for sure.

Happy Mother's Day love you mum♥️ #Iwasabigassbaby

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

Simmons used the #IWasABigAssBaby hashtag, and judging by the photo, that’s actually an understatement.