At 238 pounds, Sixers forward Ben Simmons is not small by any means, especially compared to the league’s slimmer, more athletic forwards. In fact, he’s only 11 pounds lighter than teammate/center Joel Embiid.
And he’s always been a pretty big guy, from the moment he came out of the womb, apparently.
Simmons posted this photo of his mother holding him in her arms as a baby on Instagram for Mother’s Day on Sunday, and yeah, he was a lot bigger than you and I, that’s for sure.
Simmons used the #IWasABigAssBaby hashtag, and judging by the photo, that’s actually an understatement.