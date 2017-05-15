At 238 pounds, Sixers forward Ben Simmons is not small by any means, especially compared to the league’s slimmer, more athletic forwards. In fact, he’s only 11 pounds lighter than teammate/center Joel Embiid.

And he’s always been a pretty big guy, from the moment he came out of the womb, apparently.

Simmons posted this photo of his mother holding him in her arms as a baby on Instagram for Mother’s Day on Sunday, and yeah, he was a lot bigger than you and I, that’s for sure.

Happy Mother's Day love you mum♥️ #Iwasabigassbaby A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on May 14, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Simmons used the #IWasABigAssBaby hashtag, and judging by the photo, that’s actually an understatement.